Lynn Whitfield On Why She Wanted To Be A Part Of ‘Greenleaf’

For some, seeing Lynn Whitfield as a part of the Greenleaf cast was a surprise. She shares why she chose to be a part of the cast with Willie.

She says that being a part of the Christian community has at times let her down, “at times when I really needed to be led.” It seems like sometimes our leaders change and become more glamorous as they gain more attention and being a part of this show helps her, “humanize what they may be going through, because it’s about the people.”

Whitfield also loves the characters. They’re “gracious and they have all the trappings of so much yet so much needs to be healed inside.”

