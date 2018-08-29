Morning Minute: Tiger And Trump Are One In The Same

| 08.29.18
Tiger Woods was asked to share his thoughts on Donald Trump and he defended him. Woods said, “we all must respect the office of the president,” apparently people missed that memo when Obama was in office. But we really shouldn’t be surprised that he defended Trump since they have so much in common.  Chris Paul says they’re “both rich both affairs with porn stars and both are professional golfers.”

