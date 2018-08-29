Mel B To Seek Treatment At Uk-Based Rehab Facility For Sex & Alcohol Addictions

Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown is reportedly planning to seek help in a UK-based rehab facility to deal with her post-divorce life and all the stressors that come with it.

According to Hollywood Life, Brown has been battling her demons for some time and she’s now ready to face her battles with alcohol, sex addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder head-on by checking into a UK-based rehab facility in September, the outlet reports.

The America’s Got Talent judge has been going through a messy divorce with her ex Stephen Belafonte and recently opened up to The Sun about how challenging it has been to bounce back.

“The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me,” she said. “I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life. I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on. Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that.”

Mel went on to explain that she understands her problems could lead to dangerous outcomes if not addressed properly.

“I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point,” she admitted. “No one knows myself better than I do – but I am dealing with it. I have made the decision to go into a proper therapy programme in the next few weeks, but it has to be in the UK because I am very, very British and I know that will work best for me. I am still struggling but if I can shine a light on the issue of pain, PTSD and the things men and women do to mask it, I will do. I am speaking about this because this is a huge issue for so many people.”

Mel also told The Sun that she has started a psychotherapy course called EMDR – Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing.

“I have recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder,” she revealed. “I don’t want to jinx it, but so far it’s really helping me. I’m not perfect, and I have never pretended to be. But I am working on being a better version of myself for my kids – whom I love more than life itself – and for all the people who have supported me.”

