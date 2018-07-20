Video Of Louis Walsh Grabbing Mel B’s Butt Sparks Sexual Harassment Debate

A clip of entertainer Louis Walsh being inappropriate with Mel B has resurfaced – and it’s leaving folks divided on the issue of sexual harassment.

Footage from a 2014 airing of the British show, The X Factor, shows Mel putting former cohost Walsh in his place after he grabbed her butt. After resurfacing on social media over the weekend, the clip sparked outrage.

A Twitter user shared the video clip on Sunday (July 8), writing “sexual harassment on live TV folks.”

The clip shows the Spice Girl, Walsh, Simon Cowell and Cheryl Cole being interviewed by Sarah-Jane Crawford on the reality show. During the interview, Walsh places his hand on Mel’s butt. He then cups it before giving it a tap.

As noted by ebony.com, the discomfort can be seen on Mel B’s face as she stops the interview, telling Crawford, “hold on a second.” She then asks Walsh, “Why are you grabbing my butt?”

sexual harassment on live TV folks pic.twitter.com/tjJtE45ZFk — junieblackjones•°゜ (@dys_nania) July 8, 2018

Mel B’s cohosts laugh off the gesture and try to reassure her that she’s “safe.” She moves away from Walsh, who says he’s only looking after her.

Some online users defended Walsh because he’s a homosexual and others justified his actions because he was unaware of what he was doing.

Many noted that if it can happen so openly in a public setting then there should be little doubt about how frequently sexual harassment occurs behind closed doors.

Most men have been socialized to think that this is ok. — Isabella🇹🇹🇧🇧 (@strxwberrytube) July 8, 2018

What a creep……

Louis Walsh gropes Mel B on TV

Can you imagine how much of this goes on when the camera is off??? It's an old clip but still NOT OK. pic.twitter.com/wkdeLUcK3z — Just an icon living. (@fakelovebegone) July 8, 2018

Mel B nor Walsh have commented on the resurfaced video.

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 19 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 1. Darren Sharper 1 of 19 2. Rosey Grier 2 of 19 3. Ceelo Green 3 of 19 4. Mike Tyson 4 of 19 5. Alex Da Silva 5 of 19 6. Britney Spears 6 of 19 7. Sean Kingston 7 of 19 8. Tupac Shakur 8 of 19 9. Al Gore 9 of 19 10. Harvey Weinstein 10 of 19 11. Bill Cosby 11 of 19 12. John Travolta 12 of 19 13. Lawrence Taylor 13 of 19 14. Kevin Spacey 14 of 19 15. R. Kelly 15 of 19 16. Russell Simmons 16 of 19 17. Charlie Rose 17 of 19 18. John Conyers 18 of 19 19. Matt Lauer 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Video Of Louis Walsh Grabbing Mel B’s Butt Sparks Sexual Harassment Debate Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM