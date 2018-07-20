Video Of Louis Walsh Grabbing Mel B’s Butt Sparks Sexual Harassment Debate

A clip of entertainer Louis Walsh being inappropriate with Mel B has resurfaced – and it’s leaving folks divided on the issue of sexual harassment.
Footage from a 2014 airing of the British show, The X Factor, shows Mel putting former cohost Walsh in his place after he grabbed her butt. After resurfacing on social media over the weekend, the clip sparked outrage.
A Twitter user shared the video clip on Sunday (July 8), writing “sexual harassment on live TV folks.”
The clip shows the Spice Girl, Walsh, Simon Cowell and Cheryl Cole being interviewed by Sarah-Jane Crawford on the reality show. During the interview, Walsh places his hand on Mel’s butt. He then cups it before giving it a tap.
As noted by ebony.com, the discomfort can be seen on Mel B’s face as she stops the interview, telling Crawford, “hold on a second.” She then asks Walsh, “Why are you grabbing my butt?”
Mel B’s cohosts laugh off the gesture and try to reassure her that she’s “safe.” She moves away from Walsh, who says he’s only looking after her.
Some online users defended Walsh because he’s a homosexual and others justified his actions because he was unaware of what he was doing.
Many noted that if it can happen so openly in a public setting then there should be little doubt about how frequently sexual harassment occurs behind closed doors.
Mel B nor Walsh have commented on the resurfaced video.
