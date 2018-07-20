CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Video Of Louis Walsh Grabbing Mel B’s Butt Sparks Sexual Harassment Debate

Leave a comment

(Photo credit: video screenshot)

A clip of entertainer Louis Walsh being inappropriate with Mel B has resurfaced – and it’s leaving folks divided on the issue of sexual harassment.

Footage from a 2014 airing of the British show, The X Factor, shows Mel putting former cohost Walsh in his place after he grabbed her butt. After resurfacing on social media over the weekend, the clip sparked outrage.

A Twitter user shared the video clip on Sunday (July 8), writing “sexual harassment on live TV folks.”

The clip shows the Spice Girl, Walsh, Simon Cowell and Cheryl Cole being interviewed by Sarah-Jane Crawford on the reality show. During the interview, Walsh places his hand on Mel’s butt. He then cups it before giving it a tap.

As noted by ebony.com, the discomfort can be seen on Mel B’s face as she stops the interview, telling Crawford, “hold on a second.” She then asks Walsh, “Why are you grabbing my butt?”

 

Mel B’s cohosts laugh off the gesture and try to reassure her that she’s “safe.” She moves away from Walsh, who says he’s only looking after her.

Some online users defended Walsh because he’s a homosexual and others justified his actions because he was unaware of what he was doing.

Many noted that if it can happen so openly in a public setting then there should be little doubt about how frequently sexual harassment occurs behind closed doors.

 

Mel B nor Walsh have commented on the resurfaced video.

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading Video Of Louis Walsh Grabbing Mel B’s Butt Sparks Sexual Harassment Debate

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Louis Walsh , Mel B , Sexual Harassment , Spice Girls , The X Factor

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close