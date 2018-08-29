Huggy Lowdown: Spoiler Alert, Kanan Is Dead!

08.29.18
Last weekends episode of Power was a lot to handle! There were so many twists, turns and surprises. For many viewers the most shocking part was that 50 Cent’s character, Kanan, died! No one expected 50 to kill himself off of his own show, but it looks like he did. Or did he? Do you think Kanan will return from the dead?

