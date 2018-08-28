Tim Norman Of ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Arrested For Assault Of Restaurant’s Ex-Chef

Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star Tim Norman was arrested and booked for an assault linked to a 2017 incident where he was accused of punching his ex-restaurant employee.

According to The Blast, Norman was booked into a Harris County, Texas jail on Aug. 23. The reality star had his fingerprints taken and was bonded out later that day after paying $500.

The son of Sweetie Pie’s owner “Miss Robbie” Montgomery was charged earlier this year with misdemeanor assault by the county’s District Attorney. The police claim that on April 16, 2017, Norman punched Horace Hodges, a chef at Sweetie Pie’s.

Hodges claimed he and Norman were discussing paychecks for the other employees when things got heated and Norman ended up punching him in the left eye.

Authorities then called Norman’s ex-girlfriend, Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams, who was at the restaurant that day. She told police she did not witness the assault, but that Norman told her he had punched Horace minutes after Horace left the restaurant.

Horace told police he wanted to pursue charges and the District Attorney’s Office agreed to charge Norman over the incident, according to The Blast.

An arraignment has been set for later this month.

