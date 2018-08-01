CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

‘Basketball Wives’ Fans Don’t Believe Jennifer Williams Was Being Stalked By Her Ex Tim Norman

Leave a comment

If you’ve been keeping up with Basketball Wives this season then you know it’s no secret that Jennifer Williams has been trying to get a restraining order against her ex Tim Norman. Well, her request has been denied by a judge because the court found no reason for the restraining order. Basketball Wives fans took to Twitter and it doesn’t look like believes that Tim was stalking Jen.

Tim denies all of these claims and according to TMZ, he says after he was pressed by Sweetie Pie’s producers to pop the question and chose not to, she became upset. He even alleges that she tried to run him down with her car and slashed his tires. As if that isn’t bad enough, Tim also claims Jen stole money from him.

Both were granted temporary restraining orders but their requests for permanent ones were thrown right on out, reports TMZ .

Basketball Wives Through the Seasons

11 photos Launch gallery

Basketball Wives Through the Seasons

Continue reading ‘Basketball Wives’ Fans Don’t Believe Jennifer Williams Was Being Stalked By Her Ex Tim Norman

Basketball Wives Through the Seasons

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Basketball Wives , Jennifer Williams , restraining order , Tim Norman

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close