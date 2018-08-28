Orrin ‘Checkmate’ Hudson Says Chess Teaches Life Skills

The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion is this weekend and Orrin ‘Checkmate’ Hudson will be at the free family expo teaching valuable life lessons through the game of chess.

Hudson believes that learning to play chess turned his whole life completely around for the better. “I barely got out of school and when I learned this game I got straight As,” he said.

He will be teaching people between the ages of “4 and 104” the game of chess. He welcomes people of all experience levels to come and play, and will “meet them where they are so I can get them to go where I want them to go. ”

Chess teaches life lessons like, “look at the big picture, don’t just do the first thing that pops into your head,” and most importantly, “never give up.”

