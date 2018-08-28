Orrin ‘Checkmate’ Hudson Says Chess Teaches Life Skills

Originals
| 08.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion is this weekend and  Orrin ‘Checkmate’ Hudson will be at the free family expo teaching valuable life lessons through the game of chess.

Hudson believes that learning to play chess turned his whole life completely around for the better. “I barely got out of school and when I learned this game I got straight As,” he said.

He will be teaching people between the ages of “4 and 104” the game of chess. He welcomes people of all experience levels to come and play, and will “meet them where they are so I can get them to go where I want them to go. ”

Chess teaches life lessons like, “look at the big picture, don’t just do the first thing that pops into your head,” and most importantly, “never give up.”

Sponsors Galore in the 2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion EXPO
41 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion , chess , If You Missed It

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close