#RussRant: Armed Teachers?

Betsy DeVos has approved the federal government to buy guns for teachers. While some people think it’s a good idea, it could also be extremely dangerous. What happens when a teacher who has racial bias snaps and shoots a kid? That could further terrorize children to the point where kids try to sneak guns in to protect themselves. “Insane people pass background and mental tests all the time,” said Russ.

