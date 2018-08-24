Morning Minute: Pecker Is Stabbing Trump In The Back!

| 08.24.18
Another one of Donald Trump‘s friendships has come to an end. This time Trump has fallen out with National Enquirer’s publisher,  David Pecker. Pecker decided to flip on Trump for an immunity deal. It seems like all of Trump’s “boys” are turning their back on him, how sad. With everyone turning on him, it doesn’t look like he’s going to be able to get out of this mess. Will Trump be able to save his own butt?

Chris Paul , Morning Minute

Close