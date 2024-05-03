Why We’re Obsessed With Cardi B’s Super Cute Y2K Hair Clips

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is in her Y2K schoolgirl era, and we are here for it. Whether stunting on Instagram or, more recently, sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game, the “Enough” rapper is on her nostalgic slay.

She has us going down fashion’s memory lane in the best way possible. So, let’s talk about it.

It’s Cardi B’s Y2K pink hair clips for us.

Cardi B recently attended a New York Knicks game alongside her on-again, off-again beau and business partner, Offset. The two turned heads, not just because they tend to make a scene wherever they go, but also because they each brought a lewk to Madison Square Garden.

Their fits were a slam dunk.

Offset wore a leather bomber jacket, skinny jeans, and cowboy boots. His outfit’s primary colors were red, white and black. The hip-hop influencer gave off rockstar vibes with a street-style edge.

Conversely, Cardi B rocked an ensemble that would fit right onto the set of a 2000s primetime sitcom or Brittney Spears’s Baby One More Time music video. She wore a cropped blue and white small-checkered shirt, brown and blue plaid pleated mini, and fun fuzzy boots.

The mother-of-two completed the look with a stunning Birkin, clear-rimmed sunglasses, and pink hairclips (which we are obsessed with). From celebrity makeup artist Bella Mayven’s Tuhlz line, the Creaseless Hairclips accessorized Cardi’s Japanese-style bang unit.

Talk about Y2K schoolgirl chic. We are swooning!

See shots of Cardi B’s fit captured by STS and Splash News.

Cardi’s courtside couture was everything we love about Y2K style. Her fit was gaudy, over-the-top, playfully flirty, and accessory-forward. Even her glasses gave a nod to the smart and techy vibes of the period’s innovators.

We remember Y2K for all these ‘tacky-chic’ reasons and more.

Y2K became the memorable name of the 2000s fashion trend because of a doomsday computer glitch that never happened. In society, it referred to a feared technological change at the turn of the century. In fashion, it meant being playful, artistic, fantastical, and a little sexy.

Enter Cardi B’s style moment.

While the world embraced potential changes in tech, fashion lovers took on accessories and whimsical styles. Think chunky hair clips like Cardi’s, fluffy backpacks with keychains galore, trucker hats that were always a little beat up, and layers of colorful beaded necklaces.

Described by Vogue as “tacky-chic,” Y2K was defined by one’s stacked accessories and details. The girlies that got it – got (and wore) everything!

Cardi also took a fresh take on the trend, posing on Instagram on April 21. She wore a cropped screen tee, miniskirt, white knee-high socks, and platform shoes. Mini bows in her hair and on her socks topped off her schoolgirl slay.

Cardi B is a fashion girl’s fashion girl.

Y2K was such an iconic era that we aren’t surprised the fashion icon chose to revamp the trends and bring them back (again) into the style conversation. While we talk about the future of fashion, items from the past will always have a place.

So, let’s take style notes from Cardi B and have fun while accessorizing them.

Why We’re Obsessed With Cardi B’s Super Cute Y2K Hair Clips was originally published on hellobeautiful.com