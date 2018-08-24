Marvin Sapp Is Dating And Looking For A Woman Who ‘Suits’ His ‘Assignment And Calling’

Dating can be difficult, and many of us have a laundry list of requirements. But are those things that we need in a person to be happy? Marvin Sapp says, probably not.
Sapp has a new book out called Suitable and he says it’s, “the practical guide to finding a suitable person for your lifestyle.” He admits that initially he was looking for “hips lips and education,” but that’s what he wants and not what he needs.
God himself told us that we need to be with someone who suits us, in Genesis 2:18 he says, “The Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.”
Now Sapp says, “I’m looking for somebody that understands my assignment and my calling,” and reading Suitable can help you learn to do the same.
You can get the book on Sapp’s website.
