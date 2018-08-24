Update: Man Accused Of Urinating On 5-Year-Old, Using Slur, Identified

(Updated: August 24, 2018)
Grand Rapids Police have identified the man accused of urinating on a 5-year-old as 60-year-old David Allen Dean, a convicted sex offender according to KUTV.
The children were in the alley playing hide and seek, when Dean came from hiding behind a bush. He was charged with felony sex offense excluding assault and commercializing, KUTV reports.
According to The Root, Dean is a registered sex offender and was convicted on numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct since 1981.
A five-year-old was offered counseling after a man urinated on her in Michigan on Wednesday (Aug. 22), police said. He is facing charges for the incident that was made even worse when he also referred to the child, who is Black, using a racial slur.
The man’s name wasn’t released, but he was described as being around 60 years old, The Associated Press reported. Grand Rapids police arrested him after they responded to the event that happened in an alley in western Michigan. Parents of the young girl, who was not identified by name, called the police about 20 minutes after the incident.
Another five-year-old and two seven-year-old children witnessed the crime, police said. No injuries were reported at the scene.
Police conducted a neighborhood search before finding the suspect, they said. Cops took the man, who had left the scene, into custody after he had arrived at his home.
He is being held in Kent County jail pending a decision on charges by prosecutors. There is no word yet if hate crime charges will be filed once the investigation is completed. Hate crimes have been on the rise in Michigan, with the state having the fourth-highest number of reports among all U.S. states for 2016, according to an FBI report released last November, the Detroit Free Press reported. Reported hate crimes spiked 29.1 percent from 309 to 399 that year, officials said.
The high number of reported hate crimes in Michigan, which has about 9.9 million residents, has alarmed state officials and civil rights advocates, the Detroit Press reported. The actual number of hate crimes may be even larger than the reported total because some law enforcement agencies may not report the crimes to the FBI, advocates said.
The children who witnessed the Grand Rapids event on Wednesday have also been offered counseling, according to police.
15 thoughts on “Update: Man Accused Of Urinating On 5-Year-Old, Using Slur, Identified”
CHILDREN ARE OUT TRYING TO BE JUST THAT, CHILDREN, AND HERE COMES THIS FOUL, DISGUSTING, PIECE OF SH%%. THEY WERE PLAYING FOR GOD’S SAKE, YOU IDIOTS. HAVE YOU NOT HEARD ON THE NEWS ABOUT HOW WHITE PEOPLE ARE ALLOWING THEIR CHILDREN TO MAKE THEIR WAY HOME FROM DOWNTOWN, ALONE, OR WONDER ALL OVER THE NEIGHBORHOOD AND BEYOND ALL BY THEMSELVES, BUT LITTLE BLACK CHILDREN OUT PLAYING NI THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD YOU SUGGEST NEED TO BE MONITORED BY THEIR PARENT? YOU ALL ARE IDIOTS. #GETOVERYOURSELFALREADY..
R. Kelly was captured on video doing the same thing to an underage girl. I can’t remember the name of the poster who said that we should, under any circumstance protect and uplift him because he’s a black king or something to that effect. I wonder if she feels the same about this nasty ass pervert. No difference between him and Kelly. This poster should be exiled to a deserted patch of grass and snakes along with Kelly and this sewer turd. He looks demented. I wonder how she’d feel about worshiping her “king” after being used as a toilet for a few years.
Kitty Kates Kitty Kates What does R Kelly has to do with this case.The devil pissed on a five yr old and called her a ni**er while he did it.Since you’re bring up old shit that has nothing to do with this pedophile why didn’t you mention Roman Polansky,maybe b/c he’s white.
Remember Samuel L. Jackson in the movie, “A Time to Kill?” What idiots are on here victim blaming? Let your little girl play hide and seek with other age appropriate kids and you blame the parents. You keyboard klansman and coons are something else. Let’s see if the cable channels pick this up. The parents didn’t know that this man was already a “registered sex offender.” I know it’s surprising to you the white man can do no wrong d$&& suckers, but this criminal was already a criminal with a long criminal history. Did I say criminal? Just vile and disgusting. These incidents are becoming to commonplace. Let’s see how our unjust justice system lets him off the hook. Maybe he will get community service like the racist white nasty dog Brianna Brouche contaminating Chennel’s belongings with her body fluids. Stay woke people, these racists will try to conflate. Nothing can justify that racist actions – nothing.
Whatup Ted notice they are protecting a fu*kin pedophile I did some research his name is David Allen Dean.he needs to be put on blast.Let me also say we as black folks should not allowed our young children to be roaming the streets unsupervised in this climate.They are killing our children,we must be vigilant.If we don,t protect our families who will.
Americanize, I’m not getting sideways with you. I agree with your point; however, this just isn’t the time to criticize the parents. This f$&(ing racist pissed on a child. A child. I’m hot and it’s not my baby. This is something to be united on. They have him with one charge. If you spit on someone, isn’t that simple assault? I can think of many charges; child endangerment (does he have an STD, fluid could have entered her bloodstream?), indecent exposure (he had to whip out his little thumb), the kids also said he spewed the n word (where is the hate crime charge?), ect. That’s why I continue to say our justice system is broken as crap. White people can get away with anything if it involves a Black Person. I get it – this environment is toxic and Black parents must be vigilant. However, in my opinion, nothing should deflect from that racist peeing on that baby. Nothing. Look you’re addressing some fool above referencing R. Kelly. Everything but sticking to the point – this racist fool peed on a kid and lived to tell about it. She and those little boys will be damaged for a long time.
May face charges? So u can go around urinating on people with no consequences REALLY WOW
Where was the daddy at? Why are children under 12 unsupervised??
This is nothing for you to troll about
Ewwww!!!! Another coward. Somewhere in that jail, they should find his nasty @ss missing a body part.
No kidding. Before all this technology came along, the relatives would make he’d talk and sing in soprano, or, worse, from now on.
He’s not a man but a animal. He couldn’t do that to someone his own size. He chose a child. What a sorry excuse for a human being.
It is obvious that Chump’s base have lost their fucking minds?
Who does something so disgusting to a five and seven yr old child??????
YES, the TURD SHOULD BE CHARGED WITH A DAMN HATE CRIME —-IT IS WHAT IT IS!!!!!!!!
WE NEED TO STOP WASTING AMMO SHOOTING/KILLING EACH OTHER–TIME TO PUT THOSE BULLETS TO MUCH BETTER USE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My question is how in the fu*k you let five and seven year olds go unattended in this racial climate,black America you can,t allowed none of you’re love ones to rome the streets alone,they are lucky this is all this devil did.Notice they are also protecting this POS,Black America you better get on code.Were in A race war.
What form of low life are you to do something like that to a child. Now if some type of physical retribution had been acted upon this man all you racist bigots would be on here denouncing Blacks calling them violent. Where are your comments now? And that is not a rhetorical question – – why aren’t you speaking out on this one? It just goes to show the depravity of your own minds.