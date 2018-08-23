Jesse Williams Appeals Judge’s Decision To Deny Reduction Of Child Support

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is not giving up his fight to reduce the monthly child support checks he was ordered to hand ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

A judge last week denied his motion to modify the $50,000 payment, which is based on his earnings of $521,000 per month, according to The Blast.

But Williams reportedly feels that he is a victim of an error in the law, and wants his payments reduced.

The actor went to back to court on Aug. 20 to file an appeal, The Blast reports.

He and Drake-Lee share two kids from their marriage.

Meanwhile, the show must go on. Meaning Mr. Williams has got to keep working. Fortunately for him, he and Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious franchise) have signed up to star in Jay Baruchel’s Random Acts of Violence.

Here’s the film’s breakdown, according to Deadline:

Based on the eponymous graphic novel written by Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray, the film follows the story of comic book creator Todd Walkley (Williams), along with his girlfriend Kathy (Brewster), assistant Aurora (Wilson) and best friend and Hard Calibre Comics owner Ezra (Baruchel) as they go on a road trip. On their way from Toronto to New York for Comic-Con, bad things start to happen and people start getting killed in a fashion eerily similar to the kills portrayed in his Slasherman comic. It becomes clear that a very avid fan is out there following them and hurting people, and using Todd’s comic as inspiration. As the bodies pile up, and Todd’s friends and family become targets and victims themselves, Todd will be forced into taking responsibility for everything his ideas have wrought.

Production on the film has just started in Toronto and will run through September.

