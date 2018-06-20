Jesse Williams Ordered To Pay 100K In Spousal, Child Support

Lord have mercy! It really is cheaper to keep her. After a nasty custody battle, Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams has been hit with huge child support payment.

The actor and activist has been ordered to shell out $50,629 a month in child support to ex Aryn Drake-Lee for their three-year-old son Maceo and four-year-old daughter Sadie, according to court documents.

He had previously been ordered to pay over $50k a month in spousal support that was upped from $33k, TMZ reports. Williams must also pay his estranged wife’s legal fees, totaling $270,000.

According to court docs, Jesse pulls in $521,000 a month.

Williams fought against the support payments, saying he would instead like to take care of the needs of his children, but the court wasn’t having it.

“The reasonable needs of the children can be met by (Williams) directly paying school tuition, uninsured medical and certain other expenses totaling $7,465 a month,” the actor argued in the papers.

In the end, Drake-Lee was awarded the sum so the children could “share in a lifestyle and condition consistent with their parents’ current station in life,” the court ruling states.

The couple finalized the end of their five-year marriage nearly a year after he filed for divorce. They were granted joint physical custody of their kids.

