Cynthia Bailey Has A New Man [PIC]

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta have had their share of dramas. Cynthia Bailey and her husband Peter Thomas, as you know, broke up after going through changes which viewers saw happening on the show.

Now Bailey has rebounded with a new love. She’s dating Fox Sports correspondent Mike Hill, and the two are now “Instagram official.”

Cynthia posted this a few days ago:

And this:

Agree or nah? Thoughts❤️ #CHill A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Aug 4, 2018 at 8:05am PDT

And then Hill posted this pic, laying official claim to Bailey for the world to see (and they did as the post went viral)

Seems like a good guy – what do you think about the new couple?

PHOTO: Instagram, PR Photos

