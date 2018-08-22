Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Cynthia Bailey Has A New Man [PIC]

Leave a comment

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta have had their share of dramas. Cynthia Bailey and her husband Peter Thomas, as you know, broke up after going through changes which viewers saw happening on the show.

Now Bailey has rebounded with a new love. She’s dating Fox Sports correspondent Mike Hill, and the two are now “Instagram official.”

Cynthia posted this a few days ago:

 

I love this🎯 What y’all think? Agree or nah? #CHill @itsmikehill

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on

 

And this:

Agree or nah? Thoughts❤️ #CHill

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on

And then Hill posted this pic, laying official claim to Bailey for the world to see (and they did as the post went viral)

 

Seems like a good guy – what do you think about the new couple? 

PHOTO: Instagram, PR Photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Favorite Reality TV Divas
50 photos
Black reality TV show stars , Cynthia Bailey , Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close