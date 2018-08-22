10 Reasons Why Dating A Romantic Man Isn’t All That

There are 10 reasons why dating a romantic man isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. If you’ve ever been out with one you can probably relate to at least a few of these reasons. Say for example you want to go out to dinner, well, he’s going to find somewhere beautiful! You’re probably wondering “what’s wrong with that?” Well, it could be annoying if you just want to eat but he’s making you stare at the view to “take it all in.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: