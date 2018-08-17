If You Don’t Know Now You Know: Aretha Franklin Edition

Everybody knows the words to Aretha Franklin’s songs, or at least they think the do. Damon came up with a few that you might be singing wrong, but don’t worry, he clears them up. In Rock Steady the beat is clear and Aretha is clear, but the back ground is questionable. They’re actually saying, “Let me hear ya gotta feeling in the air. Gotta a feeling, an ain’t got a care. What fun to take this ride, rock steady will only slide. He also clears up the lyrics to A Rose Is Still A Rose and Who’s Zoomin Who, in the audio above.
