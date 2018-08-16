CLOSE
Visual Artist Earnest Shaw Immortalizes Aretha Franklin In The Charm City

Upon finding out that the “Queen of Soul”, Aretha Franklin passed away from her battle with pancreatic cancer Earnest Shaw set out to create a mural to pay tribute to her life. She impacted to many lives for generations to come and the visual artist thought it fitting to immortalize her right here in the Charm City.

The Aretha Franklin mural and other artist expressions are located at 128 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201.

