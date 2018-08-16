CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

‘TV One’ To Mark 25th Anniversary Of ‘Living Single’ With Marathon Of Every Episode;

Leave a comment

 

It’ll be a 90s kind of world on TV One this month as the network celebrates the 25th anniversary of Living Single with a 3-day marathon featuring every *single* episode of its five-season run.

That’s all 118 episodes, every night, beginning Friday, Aug. 24 at 7/8 pm ET with the pilot episode, and ending on Sunday, Aug. 26 at 5/6 p.m. ET with the series finale.

Khadijah (Queen Latifah), Synclaire (Kim Coles), Régine (Kim Fields), Max (Erica Alexander), Kyle (TC Carson) and Overton (John Henton) came onto the television scene and literally changed the game as characters in one of the first sitcoms to explore modern urban life through the stories of this hip, upwardly mobile circle of African American neighbors and friends on prime time television.

The Mega Marathon will include all new interviews with cast members Kim Fields, John Henton, Kim Coles and TC Carson on their iconic characters, life after the show and rumors of a reboot. The reruns will also be enhanced by fun facts and trivia questions to test fans’ knowledge of the series, often dubbed “the black version of Friends.”

Watch teasers below:

 

THEN AND NOW: 1990s
18 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

90s sitcoms , Erica Alexander , John Henton , Kim Coles , Kim Fields , Living Single , Queen Latfiah , TC Carson

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close