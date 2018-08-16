‘TV One’ To Mark 25th Anniversary Of ‘Living Single’ With Marathon Of Every Episode;

It’ll be a 90s kind of world on TV One this month as the network celebrates the 25th anniversary of Living Single with a 3-day marathon featuring every *single* episode of its five-season run.

That’s all 118 episodes, every night, beginning Friday, Aug. 24 at 7/8 pm ET with the pilot episode, and ending on Sunday, Aug. 26 at 5/6 p.m. ET with the series finale.

Khadijah (Queen Latifah), Synclaire (Kim Coles), Régine (Kim Fields), Max (Erica Alexander), Kyle (TC Carson) and Overton (John Henton) came onto the television scene and literally changed the game as characters in one of the first sitcoms to explore modern urban life through the stories of this hip, upwardly mobile circle of African American neighbors and friends on prime time television.

The Mega Marathon will include all new interviews with cast members Kim Fields, John Henton, Kim Coles and TC Carson on their iconic characters, life after the show and rumors of a reboot. The reruns will also be enhanced by fun facts and trivia questions to test fans’ knowledge of the series, often dubbed “the black version of Friends.”

Watch teasers below:

