Top Of The Morning: There’s No More Sugar

Have you ever given up sugar? Sherri has been off of sugar for 156 days, which is amazing because it’s only been two months since she gave it up! She’s inspired Kym to do the same and so far it’s going well. She hasn’t had sugar in three hours! How long could you go without having sugar?
