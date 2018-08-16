Jazz Artist Robert Glasper Says Lauryn Hill Is Shady

Looks like Robert Glasper has no love for Lauryn Hill.

On Wednesday, the jazz pianist opened up about working with Lauryn Hill during an interview on “The Madd Hatta Morning Show” on Houston’s KBXX, and accused the singer of being shady with her payment of musicians and using their music without giving credit.

“We rehearse a whole week, maybe 10 hours a day,” he said, describing working with Hill on a show she was paid half-a-million dollars for. “Every day she comes in and changes the show, changes what she wants to do. Completely. The last rehearsal, she doesn’t show up. Her manager shows up and says, ‘Lauryn’s not really feeling the way you guys have been learning the music, so we’re gonna cut your pay in half.’ The last rehearsal. The day before the show. ‘We’re gonna cut your pay in half.’”

Glasper went on to accuse Hill, 43, of firing musicians on a whim, saying she’d hold auditions upon arrival in a city even if she had already been touring with a band.

Most notably, Glasper claimed that Hill stole some of the music featured on her classic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and passed it off as her own.

“You can’t come into a situation, especially when you’ve already stolen all my friend’s music,” he said. “’Miseducation’ was made by great musicians and producers that I know, personally. So you got a big head off of music you didn’t even write.”

Editor’s Note: New Ark, a collective of musicians including Rasheem “Kilo” Pugh, Johari and Tejumold Newton and Vada Nobles, worked on Hill’s now classic album, sued her and won a reportedly multimillion dollar settlement in 2001.

Glasper said that after working with a myriad of musical legends, Hill stood out to him as the least cool.

“I’ve met Stevie Wonder and hung out with Stevie Wonder,” he said. “I’ve met Quincy Jones and hung out with Quincy Jones. I’ve met Herbie Hancock, hung out with Herbie Hancock. If those three people can be cool, Lauryn Hill should be able to be cool. You haven’t done enough to be the way you are. You just have not. The one thing you did that was great, you didn’t do.”

Hill has yet to respond.

PHOTO: AP

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM