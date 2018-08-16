Corey Holcomb Knows ‘How To Make Things Happen’

Originals
| 08.16.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Have you noticed that guys like to try to get with a girl when she’s “down and out?” Well, Comedian Corey Holcomb says, “I know how to make things happen.” If you hang out in emergency rooms you’ll definitely meet a girl who needs a shoulder to cry on!

Now is a great time to try to get with Omarosa he says, because she’s having a rough time. He doesn’t really want her but he’s always wanted to look at her and say, “who you talking to? I know you not talking to me!”

You can catch Holcomb this weekend performing in New York at Levity Live, August 17-19.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

comedian , Corey Holcomb , New York

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close