Corey Holcomb Knows ‘How To Make Things Happen’

Have you noticed that guys like to try to get with a girl when she’s “down and out?” Well, Comedian Corey Holcomb says, “I know how to make things happen.” If you hang out in emergency rooms you’ll definitely meet a girl who needs a shoulder to cry on!

Now is a great time to try to get with Omarosa he says, because she’s having a rough time. He doesn’t really want her but he’s always wanted to look at her and say, “who you talking to? I know you not talking to me!”

You can catch Holcomb this weekend performing in New York at Levity Live, August 17-19.

