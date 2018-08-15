CLOSE
Vigil Held At Detroit Church For Aretha Franklin

(Jose Juarez/Special to Detroit News)

DETROIT (AP) — People are praying for Aretha Franklin in the Detroit church where her father was once a pastor.

The special vigil at New Bethel Baptist Church began before dawn Wednesday.

The prayers come one day after Stevie Wonder visited the ailing Queen of Soul at her home. Franklin’s ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman, also visited Franklin, who is seriously ill.

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is ill. No more details were provided.

The 76-year-old canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest.

Photos
