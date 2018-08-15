Roland Martin Asks Omarosa ‘Why Even Work For This Man?’

Originals
| 08.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

By now we should all know who Omarosa is, she is all over social media and the news media as a result of her new book Unhinged.

Roland Martin talks to her about the controversial book and asks why the question that many of us have, “why even work with this man?” Why did she stay and work for Donald Trump after realizing his racism and bigotry?

Omarosa’s answer is that she wanted to verify the rumors, “like a dog on a hunt,” she says that she, “was working on the inside to find out the truth about him.”

She admits that she didn’t quit because she wanted to find someone to fill her position before resigning; to prevent the Trump administration from having to, “make decisions about us without us.”

She admits that she had a “blind spot,” to Trump because of the decade long friendship that she had with him. But she says, “everything that I put in this book has been well well corroborated,” so she doesn’t have an issue with people questioning her credibility.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Donald Trump , Omarosa , Roland Martin , Unhinged

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)
10 photos

One thought on “Roland Martin Asks Omarosa ‘Why Even Work For This Man?’

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close