Oklahoma School Closed For 2 Days After Parents Declare ‘Open Hunting Season’ On Transgender 7th Grader

An Oklahoma School District was forced to shut down for two days after parents used a Facebook group to threaten violence against a transgender seventh-grade student, reports TIME.

According to TIME, Superintendent Rick Beene made the decision to close Achille ISD elementary (grades k-8) and high schools after parents posted claims on a Facebook group that the student, who identifies as a girl, was looking over the stalls in the girls’ bathroom.

“Heads up parents of 5th through 7th grade,” parent Jamie Crenshaw said in a now-deleted post. “The transgender is already using the girls bathroom. We have been told how the school has gone above and beyond to make sure he has his own restroom yet he is still using the girls. REALLY… Looks like its going to be a long year.”

The student, identified by KXII only as Maddie, has reportedly attended the school for two years and always used the staff restroom. But, when she returned to the newly renovated school she could not find the staff restroom and used the girls.

Maddie’s mother, Brandy Rose, told KXII that Maddie had only used the girls’ room “one single time.”

The post set off reactions from other adults who referred to the 7th grade student as “this thing” and “half baked maggot.” One parent repeatedly referred to the student as “he” and suggested someone use “good sharp knife,” to remove the students genitals, “if he wants to be a female so bad.” Another parent said that their child should “whip his ass until he quits coming to school.”

This brought tears to my eyes. Right in my backyard. — I need to know how Achille ISD supt., @joy4ok, and other authorities plan to protect this young girl from future violence and abuse. We have a duty to protect our children. #OklaEd @oksde pic.twitter.com/yef863KjOy — 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗵𝘂𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝘂𝗲𝗿, 𝗠𝗣𝗔✊🏽🌎 (@JoshuaTSauer) August 12, 2018

The FBI and several other law enforcement agencies have stepped in to investigate the threats against the 12-year-old, in order to determine whether any of the comments “constitute a hate crime,” KXII reported Tuesday. No arrests have been made.

