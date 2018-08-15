An Oklahoma School District was forced to shut down for two days after parents used a Facebook group to threaten violence against a transgender seventh-grade student, reports TIME.
According to TIME, Superintendent Rick Beene made the decision to close Achille ISD elementary (grades k-8) and high schools after parents posted claims on a Facebook group that the student, who identifies as a girl, was looking over the stalls in the girls’ bathroom.
“Heads up parents of 5th through 7th grade,” parent Jamie Crenshaw said in a now-deleted post. “The transgender is already using the girls bathroom. We have been told how the school has gone above and beyond to make sure he has his own restroom yet he is still using the girls. REALLY… Looks like its going to be a long year.”
The student, identified by KXII only as Maddie, has reportedly attended the school for two years and always used the staff restroom. But, when she returned to the newly renovated school she could not find the staff restroom and used the girls.
Maddie’s mother, Brandy Rose, told KXII that Maddie had only used the girls’ room “one single time.”
The post set off reactions from other adults who referred to the 7th grade student as “this thing” and “half baked maggot.” One parent repeatedly referred to the student as “he” and suggested someone use “good sharp knife,” to remove the students genitals, “if he wants to be a female so bad.” Another parent said that their child should “whip his ass until he quits coming to school.”
The FBI and several other law enforcement agencies have stepped in to investigate the threats against the 12-year-old, in order to determine whether any of the comments “constitute a hate crime,” KXII reported Tuesday. No arrests have been made.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Oklahoma School Closed For 2 Days After Parents Declare ‘Open Hunting Season’ On Transgender 7th Grader
- On The Run Like Jay And B? Here’s How To Stay Healthy When You’re Hectic
- The Fire This Time: NYC Firefighters Have Racists In Their Ranks
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
2 thoughts on “Oklahoma School Closed For 2 Days After Parents Declare ‘Open Hunting Season’ On Transgender 7th Grader”
Actually he is a male, not a female. He was not born with female organs therefor he is a male. At no point will he ever naturally give birth to a child because he was not born with female organs. Dress it how you want, biologically he is a male. Is this really that difficult to understand? Its not a matter of fear/ignorance its a matter of common sense and biological make up. There isnt an issue of the kid attending the school its a matter of a male using the girls restroom.
Backward okies. The kid is in the 7th grade-so what if he/she is TRANSGENDER??????
Fear/Ignorance of the unknown is what is really behind all of the hoopla surrounding this
kid attending the school.
I hope the child has very SUPPORTIVE parents who will STAND-UP against these Turds!!!!!!!!