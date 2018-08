Gospel artist Will McMillan has traveled all across the world working with the likes of Travis Greene, Pastor William McDowell, and Tasha Cobb. Now he is striking out on his own with his new album “My Story.” Find out about the man who was “born on the first pew” in the newest episode of “Voices.”

