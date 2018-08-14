This man got up close and personal with the hippos at a California Zoo.
For some strange reason he felt the need to smack one of the animals on the rear end. Video posted to Instagram shows the bizarre incident.
The man’s approach is very cautious, when hr finally gets close enough he slaps one of the hippos on the rear, takes a moment to celebrate and then runs off.
The LAPD confirms they got a report of trespassing at the zoo and are investigating, reports KATC.
The zoo released a statement about the incident: “It is never acceptable for a guest to enter the habitat of any animal at the zoo. It is a privilege to observe these rare and endangered species, but they are still wild animals and their space must be respected at all times.”
One thought on “Man Spanks Hippo At Zoo [Video]”
Too bad that Hippo didn’t turn around and bite that fool.
Who goes to the zoo and smacks the animals??????????