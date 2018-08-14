Kenan Thompson And Wife Welcome Baby No. 2

SNL star Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, have welcomed their second daughter, Page Six confirmed.

According to TMZ, Thompson, 40, and Evangeline, 29, named their new baby Gianna Michelle.

The couple wed in 2011 and are already parents to 4-year-old Georgia Marie.

Thompson, who’s in his 15th season of SNL, recently became the longest-running cast member on the sketch comedy show.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM