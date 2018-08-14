CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Kenan Thompson And Wife Welcome Baby No. 2

Leave a comment

(PR Photos)

SNL star Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, have welcomed their second daughter, Page Six confirmed.

According to TMZ, Thompson, 40, and Evangeline, 29, named their new baby Gianna Michelle.

The couple wed in 2011 and are already parents to 4-year-old Georgia Marie.

Thompson, who’s in his 15th season of SNL, recently became the longest-running cast member on the sketch comedy show.

15 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed So Far In 2018
17 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

baby , Kenan Thompson , Marriage , SNL

One thought on “Kenan Thompson And Wife Welcome Baby No. 2

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close