SNL star Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, have welcomed their second daughter, Page Six confirmed.
According to TMZ, Thompson, 40, and Evangeline, 29, named their new baby Gianna Michelle.
The couple wed in 2011 and are already parents to 4-year-old Georgia Marie.
Thompson, who’s in his 15th season of SNL, recently became the longest-running cast member on the sketch comedy show.
One thought on “Kenan Thompson And Wife Welcome Baby No. 2”
FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY…. Another Hollywood arrangement.