U.K. Singer Sam Smith Is No Fan Of Michael Jackson; Twitter Does Not Think This Is OK

Sam Smith is in hot water with his fans and the entire internet after revealing he doesn’t like Michael Jackson.

While relaxing on a boat with singer Adam Lambert, Jackson’s song Human Nature was playing in the background and as the camera pans over to Smith as he confesses, “I don’t like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song.”

Adam Lambert accidentally posts a video of Sam Smith saying: ‘I don’t like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song’ pic.twitter.com/Rhw1lnA5O0 — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) August 10, 2018

The five-second video clip has sent Twitter into a frenzy, some are questioning Sam’s taste in music, while others are simply dragging for filth.

Yes Sam Smith can have his opinion, of course. But you can’t just say “I don’t like Michael Jackson”, you have to say “I’m very sorry but Michael Jackson’s songs aren’t my fave.” That’s it. Pay some respect to the ultimate LEGEND and forever #1 of billions. pic.twitter.com/jLsyBx8uva — F (@ItsokF) August 10, 2018

Looks like the mumble singer, Sam Smith finally cancelled. — Extention (@ToHighToGetOvah) August 10, 2018

If you don’t like Michael Jackson’s music you might be a serial killer. pic.twitter.com/WJM6OtbjmF — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 12, 2018

It’s okay, Sam Smith. I’m sure Michael Jackson wouldn’t like you either if he was alive. pic.twitter.com/VI9n6cCUwr — frankie. (@ABeatnikVision) August 12, 2018

Sam Smith doesn’t like Michael Jackson? Yet he makes music that owes a huge debt to MJ and similar artists? I see you, Sam. 😒 — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) August 12, 2018

