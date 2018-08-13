CLOSE
U.K. Singer Sam Smith Is No Fan Of Michael Jackson; Twitter Does Not Think This Is OK

Sam Smith is in hot water with his fans and the entire internet after revealing he doesn’t like Michael Jackson.

While relaxing on a boat with singer Adam Lambert, Jackson’s song Human Nature was playing in the background and as the camera pans over to Smith as he confesses, “I don’t like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song.”

 

The five-second video clip has sent Twitter into a frenzy, some are questioning Sam’s taste in music, while others are simply dragging for filth.

 

 

 

 

 

 

