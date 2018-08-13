Steelers Fan Sneaks Onto Field In Full Uniform For Practice

This is definitely a trick play.

A Steelers fan dressed in full uniform managed to get past security and onto the field at training camp practice in attempt to work out with the team before being exposed.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, the fan wore yellow football pants, a yellow jersey and a helmet as he tried to participate in drills at the beginning of Saturday’s practice. No one is sure how he successfully got past the guards, but it didn’t take long for Steelers players to notice the impostor wearing a number 43 jersey since Troy Polamalu retired after the 2014 season.

The fan, whose name has not been released, was escorted out of practice and there is no word yet on if he will face charges.

Surely by now you’ve heard of the fan at Steelers training camp who dressed like a player to get on the practice field? https://t.co/hVTXUQM0jp — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) August 13, 2018

