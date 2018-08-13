DL Hughley Show
DL’s GED Section: Has The Nation Changed Since Charlottesville A Year Ago?

The Charlottesville rally and attack that left one dead was a year ago. Unfortunately the nation has not gotten any better, there is still hate and racism. The president has made people feel like it’s okay to go on TV and spread hate. People are saying on TV that they want to stop not just illegal immigration but legal as well. And just to be clear, White nationalists and people that fight white nationalists are not the same, “one is wrong and one is fighting wrong.”

