Donald Trump is “totally opposed to,” chain immigration! He even tweeted about it, but that rule doesn’t look like it applies to his own family. Yesterday Melania’s parents became U.S citizens. His own wife worked as and undocumented “illegal alien,” and lied bout several things. Why wasn’t she deported? Because he’s a hypocrite, that’s why.

