Anthony Anderson’s Sexual Assault Allegation Sent To L.A. Prosecutors For Review

Anthony Anderson’s sexual assault allegation is now under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Prosecutors were handed cases against the Black-ish star, as well as Harvey Weinstein, and actor Steven Seagal, according to published reports on Thursday.

Last month, the Blast reported that a woman had gone to police with a claim that Anderson had attacked her last year during an event she catered for him.

At the time, Anderson’s rep denied the charges.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false,” his spokesman said. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

A rep for Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey told Deadline: “A sexual assault case was presented yesterday by the Los Angeles Police Department involving Steven Seagal. It remains under review.”

“Additionally, LAPD presented a sex assault case yesterday involving Anthony Anderson,” the rep added. “It also remains under review.”

The DA’s office also said it’s still weighing potential charges against Weinstein based on probes by Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police.

