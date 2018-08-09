Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: ‘Unite The White’

On Sunday in D.C. the second “unite the right or unite the white,” rally will be held.  The first was last year in Charlottesville, VA. It’s quite ironic that white people feel the need to “march for white civil rights,” as if they’re actually in danger. Do they not realize that their “life has always mattered because you made the rules.” They don’t realize how safe their rights really are, “if you kind of look at a lot of these white supremacists, very few of them have intelligence.”

