Gabrielle Union Shares The Pain Of Her Struggle With Infertilty

Gabrielle Union seems to be the girl who has everything. She’s got a successful career, she’s got a wealthy, handsome husband, three bonus children and a great Instagram presence. But one thing she doesn’t have is a baby of her own.

In her book We’re Going To Need More Wine, Union revealed that her attempts to get pregnant led to multiple miscarriages. Rounds of IVF didn’t work and finally, she was diagnosed with adenomyosis, a situation akin to endometriosis where the uterine lining grows into the uterine wall, making pregnancy difficult.

On the Dr. Oz show, Union, often seeming close to tears, said that she wanted to go public with her pregnancy challenges so other women didn’t feel ashamed or defeated by infertility issues.

Watch the interview below:

Union will star as an L.A. police officer on the show LA’s Finest, which will have a 13 episode run on a Charter Communications channel.

PHOTO: PR Photos

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: