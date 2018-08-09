Entertainment
Gabrielle Union Shares The Pain Of Her Struggle With Infertilty

Gabrielle Union seems to be the girl who has everything. She’s got a successful career, she’s got a wealthy, handsome husband, three bonus children and a great Instagram presence. But one thing she doesn’t have is a baby of her own.

In her book We’re Going To Need More Wine, Union revealed that her attempts to get pregnant led to multiple miscarriages. Rounds of IVF didn’t work and finally, she was diagnosed with adenomyosis, a situation akin to endometriosis where the uterine lining grows into the uterine wall, making pregnancy difficult.

 

On the Dr. Oz show, Union, often seeming close to tears, said that she wanted to go public with her pregnancy challenges so other women didn’t feel ashamed or defeated by infertility issues.

Watch the interview below:

Union will star as an L.A. police officer on the show LA’s Finest, which will have a 13 episode run on a Charter Communications channel.

