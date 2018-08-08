DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

DL’s GED Section: In Spite Of The Hate

Leave a comment

As awful as the “trend” of white people calling the police all the time is, some good has come it. The little boy who cuts grass has more customers now then he has ever had before. One of the men that “BBQ Becky” called the police on for barbecuing is now running for city council.

And DL also says thank you to “the hateful women of Fox,” Megyn Kelly and Laura Ingraham. Kelly inspired DL’s book, How Not To Get Shot And Other Advice From White People. And Ingraham has inspired the king himself, LeBron James is working on a docu-series called Shut Up And Dribble.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

BBQ Becky , DL Hugley , GED Section , LeBron James

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
17 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close