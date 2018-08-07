Movie About Notorious B.I.G. Murder Pulled A Month Before Release

Twenty-one years after the unsolved murder of Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace we’re no closer to finding out who killed him (or Tupac). A movie about LAPD officer Russell Poole’s attempt to find out the truth first changed titles and now it appears its been shelved. Whether indefinitely or not remains to be seen.

Johnny Depp, who was to star as Poole, has had his fair share of issues lately which may be a factor. Depp’s financial misadventures were detailed in a suit his business managers filed against him, which was recently settled. Forest Whitaker and Snowfall’s Amin Joseph, along with Soul Food actor Rockmund Dunbar were also in the movie.

Vulture.com reports:

The actor’s true-crime drama City of Lies, in which he stars as LAPD detective Russell Poole haunted by the rapper’s unsolved murder, has been pulled from its scheduled release date of September 7 by Global Road Entertainment.

While there is currently no indication the incident is connected to the delay, an altercation on the film’s set has since lead to a lawsuit against Depp. According to City of Lies location manager Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, Depp allegedly “punched him in the torso” when he attempted to inform the actor filming was running over the production’s approved on-location hours. Depp then allegedly demanded of Brooks, “I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now!” before security intervened.

Whitaker plays the journalist who teams up with Poole. The movie is based on the non-fiction book LAbyrinth, written by Randall Sullivan, that uncovered the corruption in the LAPD associated with the investigation of the Notorious B.I.G. murder. The book alleges that Marion “Suge” Knight arranged the deaths of both Biggie and Tupac, with the aid of the LAPD.

Poole, who continued to investigate after retiring from the LAPD, partly in protest of the department’s handling of the case, died of a sudden heart attack in 2015.

Here is the film’s trailer:

