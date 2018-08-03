#TJMS25: Peabo Bryson Stood The Test Of Time

| 08.03.18
Peabo Bryson is an artist who has stood the test of time, his music is timeless and his voice is unchanged over two decades later.

On May 14, 1999 the TJMS was in St. Louis for a Sky Show and Peabo was the star! But, Tom was getting nervous because he was nowhere to be found. Peabo over slept, but, halfway through the jingle he hit the stage!

He was late, but he did his thing! The show was a hit!

And August 7, almost 20 years, later Peabo will be doing an in studio Jam at our Miami studio, you don’t want to miss it!

Close