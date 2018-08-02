Jazzy Report: This Killer Isn’t All Bad

Carbon Monoxide has a reputation of doing harm and even taking lives. But, a new study shows that this gas can actually help save lives. A new implant that releases tiny amounts of the gas into clogged arteries could help them stay clear. It could be a new way to fight heart disease.
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
1 of 10
2. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
2 of 10
3. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
3 of 10
4. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
4 of 10
5. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
5 of 10
6. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
6 of 10
7. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
7 of 10
8. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
8 of 10
9. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
9 of 10
10. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
10 of 10