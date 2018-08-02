DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

Jazzy Report: This Killer Isn’t All Bad

Leave a comment

Carbon Monoxide has a reputation of doing harm and even taking lives. But, a new study shows that this gas can actually help save lives. A new implant that releases tiny amounts of the gas into clogged arteries could help them stay clear. It could be a new way to fight heart disease.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

carbon monoxide , DLHS , heart disease , Jazzy Report

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Jazzy Report: This Killer Isn’t All Bad

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close