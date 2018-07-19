A very powerful moment went down at the 2018 ESPY Awards, Over 100 survivors of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar joined hands on stage to receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Incredibly powerful moment as Larry Nassar survivors gather on stage at the #ESPYS to accept the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. https://t.co/SrcAMqxyM8 pic.twitter.com/fZnVPPGBxT — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 19, 2018

Aly Raisman, Sarah Klein and Tiffany Thomas Lopez accepted the award on behalf of their “army of survivors.” Each delivered a moving speech about the pain caused by 30 years of abuse by the disgraced Team USA and Michigan State doctor. They also spoke about and the courage of hundreds of women that finally brought justice.

Nassar received 2 life sentences for sexual assault crimes, and 60 years for a child porn case.

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 19 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 1. Darren Sharper 1 of 19 2. Rosey Grier 2 of 19 3. Ceelo Green 3 of 19 4. Mike Tyson 4 of 19 5. Alex Da Silva 5 of 19 6. Britney Spears 6 of 19 7. Sean Kingston 7 of 19 8. Tupac Shakur 8 of 19 9. Al Gore 9 of 19 10. Harvey Weinstein 10 of 19 11. Bill Cosby 11 of 19 12. John Travolta 12 of 19 13. Lawrence Taylor 13 of 19 14. Kevin Spacey 14 of 19 15. R. Kelly 15 of 19 16. Russell Simmons 16 of 19 17. Charlie Rose 17 of 19 18. John Conyers 18 of 19 19. Matt Lauer 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Survivors Of Larry Nassar Abuse Honored At 2018 ESPY Awards Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM