CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Survivors Of Larry Nassar Abuse Honored At 2018 ESPY Awards

Leave a comment

(Screen shot of Video)

A very powerful moment went down at the 2018 ESPY Awards, Over 100 survivors of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar joined hands on stage to receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

 

Aly Raisman, Sarah Klein and Tiffany Thomas Lopez accepted the award on behalf of their “army of survivors.” Each delivered a moving speech about the pain caused by 30 years of abuse by the disgraced Team USA and Michigan State doctor. They also spoke about and the courage of hundreds of women that finally brought justice.

Nassar received 2 life sentences for sexual assault crimes, and 60 years for a child porn case.

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading Survivors Of Larry Nassar Abuse Honored At 2018 ESPY Awards

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

2018 Espys , Aly Raisman , Dr. Larry Nassar , Sarah Klein , Tiffany Thomas Lopez

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close