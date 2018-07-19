Survivors Of Larry Nassar Abuse Honored At 2018 ESPY Awards

A very powerful moment went down at the 2018 ESPY Awards, Over 100 survivors of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar joined hands on stage to receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.
Aly Raisman, Sarah Klein and Tiffany Thomas Lopez accepted the award on behalf of their “army of survivors.” Each delivered a moving speech about the pain caused by 30 years of abuse by the disgraced Team USA and Michigan State doctor. They also spoke about and the courage of hundreds of women that finally brought justice.
Nassar received 2 life sentences for sexual assault crimes, and 60 years for a child porn case.
