CLOSE
News
Home > News > Top News

Mom Goes Into Premature Labor After Allegedly Being Kicked In Stomach By Off-Duty Cop

Leave a comment

(Screen shot from WSVN)

A South Florida mom is feeling grateful after she safely delivered her baby boy despite going into early labor after she was allegedly kicked in the stomach by an off-duty North Miami Beach officer.

Evoni Murray was eight months pregnant when, police said, North Miami Beach Police Officer Ambar Pacheco kicked her in the stomach during an altercation in South Beach.

Murray gave birth to Joseph who weighed six pounds, four ounces, and is reportedly doing well.

“I’m grateful ’cause he’s a blessing,” Murray told WSVN. “I’m grateful because he’s OK.”

According to WSVN, it is not clear to Murray what happened, all she knew was that she was scared and in pain and Pacheco was taken into custody.

(Screenshot from WSVN)

As for Pacheco, she was swiftly terminated from the police department and is facing charges of aggravated battery, reports  WSVN.

The Miami Herald reports that the encounter with Pacheco started around 8:40 p.m. on July 25. On one side, Pacheco was accompanied by her 21-year-old sister Mikaela Pacheco, and on the other side was Murray and Predelus.

The police report did not indicate what the altercation was about but Ambar Pacheco apparently told cops that Predelus kicked Mikaela Pacheco in the face, telling the arresting officer, “I saw red and beat the shit out of [Murray],” reports The Miami Herald.

Pacheco had been employed with the department for less than a year and was still on probationary status at the time of the altercation, according to WSVN.

“The pain was really—it was shock,” she told WSVN. “I really didn’t have no understanding of anything. I just wanted to make sure my baby was safe.”

“Just looking at him, what if I didn’t have him?” Murray added. “Then what? The situation would have been different.”

The family has received an outpouring of love and support from the community, for which Murray is grateful.

Celebrity Moms We Love

15 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Moms We Love

Continue reading Mom Goes Into Premature Labor After Allegedly Being Kicked In Stomach By Off-Duty Cop

Celebrity Moms We Love

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Miami Beach , new mom , Police

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close