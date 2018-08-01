Lauryn Hill Launches Her First Fashion Line ‘American Soul Since 1830’

Lauryn Hill is entering the fashion business by fronting her first clothing line in collaboration with Woolrich.
The singer has teamed up with the Pennsylvania-based company for the American Soul Since 1830 collection, which is expected to arrive in Woolrich locations later in 2018, reports Billboard.
Hill worked side-by-side with famed Rihanna stylist Mel Ottenberg for the exclusive 2018 autumn/winter capsule. “These pieces have been part of the American vocabulary for over a hundred years, and they are definitely part of my soul as a stylist, and Lauryn’s identity,” Ottenberg tells British Vogue.
For the jackets from the outerwear collection, Hill designed sui generis pieces celebrating 20 years since her Grammy-winning The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album and featuring collages of Hill and the album cover.
The ex-Fugees member appears in the campaign’s trailer, which shows her heading to the Harlem theater where she shot the Doo Wop (That Thing) video back in 1998. An acoustic Ex-Factor also plays as she traverses NYC’s Washington Heights.
Watch Hill’s American Soul Since 1830 collection’s teaser below:
