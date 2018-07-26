Entertainment/News
Lauryn Hill Cancels Several ‘Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary’ Tour Dates

Live Nation sites 'unforeseen production issues' as the reason for the cancellations.

2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 5

Source: Leon Morris / Getty

The bar for musical excellence was set high and out of reach when Lauryn Hill dropped her iconic ‘Miseducation’ project almost twenty years ago. To commemorate the prolific body of work, Lauryn Hill and Live Nation announced the ’20th Anniversary’ nationwide tour.

Unfortunately, a couple of cancelled tour dates may derail the album’s entire legacy. According to The Virginia Pilot, Lauryn cancelled an upcoming August 16th Virginia Beach performance as well as two North Carolina city stops this week. Her St. Petersburg, Florida stop was also cancelled, and her Miami show slated for July 31st was postponed until October 15th.

Over the years, Lauryn has built a reputation around being late or not showing up to shows, further exasperating her fan’s loyalty.

An official statement from Live Nation blamed “unforeseen production issues” for the cancellations. Ticket buyers can get refunds where they bought their tickets.

Close