Jada Pinkett Smith Working On Music Project With Daughter Willow

Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow are reportedly in the studio working on a joint project.

The Girls Trip star, who also fronts heavy metal band Wicked Wisdom, reveals she and her 17-year-old have been laying down vocals for a duet, which they hope will be the first of many mother-daughter collabos.

“I actually have a song with Willow that we did together,” she tells Billboard.com. “It’s called ‘Dear Father’ and we are still working on it. But it’s pretty dope.”

“Willow has always wanted to do some stuff with me,” the 46-year-old continued. “She grew up with Wicked Wisdom on tour so it’s always been her dream to play with the band and play with me on stage. It’s really fun. So we’re thinking about doing four songs or something.”

Jaden and Willow: Growing Up Fast

