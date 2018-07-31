CLOSE
Police Recover Stolen Shark, Suspect In Custody

(Leon Valley Police Department)

A shark was snatched out of a tank, wrapped up in a blanket and pushed out of the San Antonio aquarium in a baby stroller on the afternoon of July 28.

Leon Valley Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio said Monday evening that a man, who was not been identified, confessed to stealing the shark, reports My San Antonio.

The shark, named Helen, is back at home at the San Antonio Aquarium and the man faces a charge of theft between $750 and $2,500, police said. He said police expect to charge another two people, reports My San Antonio.

According to My San Antonio Aquarium assistant husbandry director Jamie Shank said Helen, a female less than a year old, was determined to be in good condition.

One thought on “Police Recover Stolen Shark, Suspect In Custody

  1. L on said:

    It’s too bad that the shark didn’t BITE this asshole.
    Who steals a damn shark from it’s tank at an aquarium??????

