Police Recover Stolen Shark, Suspect In Custody

A shark was snatched out of a tank, wrapped up in a blanket and pushed out of the San Antonio aquarium in a baby stroller on the afternoon of July 28.

Leon Valley Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio said Monday evening that a man, who was not been identified, confessed to stealing the shark, reports My San Antonio.

The shark, named Helen, is back at home at the San Antonio Aquarium and the man faces a charge of theft between $750 and $2,500, police said. He said police expect to charge another two people, reports My San Antonio.

According to My San Antonio Aquarium assistant husbandry director Jamie Shank said Helen, a female less than a year old, was determined to be in good condition.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: