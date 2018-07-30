Morning Minute: ‘Avoiding Racism Is The Real Mission Impossible’

| 07.30.18
Mission Impossible actor Ving Rhames‘ had a run in with the police earlier this year after a neighbor called the police on him. The neighbor claimed that a big black man was breaking into a house. How do you live next door to Ving Rhames and not know it? Of course the police pulled up and they had their guns drawn. Luckily the situation was resolved without anyone being hurt.

