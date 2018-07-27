CLOSE
Cue The Tissues! Dad Worked Three Jobs To Buy His Daughter’s Dream Dress [Video]

A father who works three jobs was determined to give his daughter the perfect eighth grade dance experience.

BET reports, he previously told his daughter that the dress she wanted was too expensive and he wouldn’t be able to afford it. That all changed though when she showed up to one of her dads jobs.

Video that’s now going viral on social media shows the dad bringing over a dress bag to his daughter. When he opens it up and she realizes it’s the dress she really wanted, she goes into shock, stands up, and hugs her dad for a while.

Who else is crying?

One thought on "Cue The Tissues! Dad Worked Three Jobs To Buy His Daughter's Dream Dress [Video]

  1. S.D. on said:

    Whoever is peeling those onions…stop it! What an absolute special moment for both of them….one she will forever cherish.

    Reply

