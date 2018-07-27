A father who works three jobs was determined to give his daughter the perfect eighth grade dance experience.
BET reports, he previously told his daughter that the dress she wanted was too expensive and he wouldn’t be able to afford it. That all changed though when she showed up to one of her dads jobs.
Video that’s now going viral on social media shows the dad bringing over a dress bag to his daughter. When he opens it up and she realizes it’s the dress she really wanted, she goes into shock, stands up, and hugs her dad for a while.
See the video:
Now this is really what being a dad is all about! 🤗 Her dad works three jobs and surprised her with her dream dress for 8th grade formal after telling her it was not a financial possibility. He made it happen and surprised her at his work! Definitely daddy’s little girl! ❤️We are so blessed and honored to be apart of this special moment between a father and a daughter! ❤️ *We do not own copyrights to this music #styleexchangeboutique #spreadgoodness #daddyslittlegirl #hardworkingdad #8thgradeformal #welovesurprises #mcdonalds #fathersday #pittsburgh #fatherdaughter #fatherdaughterbonding #specialoccassiondestination #upscaleresale *We do not own copyrights to this music
Who else is crying?
Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good
Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good
1. Russell Wilson, baby Future & little Sienna1 of 10
2. Iman Shumpert & Junie2 of 10
3. Steph Curry & His Gorgeous Girls Riley & Ryan3 of 10
4. Lance Gross & His Little Turtle Berkely4 of 10
5. John Legend With Little Luna & Baby Miles5 of 10
6. Kanye West & His Kids, North, Saint & Chicago West6 of 10
7. Joe Budden With His Sons Trey & Lexington7 of 10
8. Jay-Z & Princess Blue Ivy8 of 10
9. Chris Borwn & His Leading Lady, Royalty9 of 10
10. Ray J & Baby Melody10 of 10
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Cue The Tissues! Dad Worked Three Jobs To Buy His Daughter’s Dream Dress [Video]
- Jay-Z Launches Marcy Venture Partners Investment Firm
- Blac Chyna’s Estranged Mom Asks Iyanla Vanzant To ‘Fix Her Life’ In The Most Awkward Way [Video]
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
One thought on “Cue The Tissues! Dad Worked Three Jobs To Buy His Daughter’s Dream Dress [Video]”
Whoever is peeling those onions…stop it! What an absolute special moment for both of them….one she will forever cherish.