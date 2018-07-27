Baltimore Police Officer While Manhandling Disabled Child: ‘I’m About To Send This Kid To The F***ing Hospital!’

A video of a 13-year-old child being attacked by a Baltimore police officer has gone viral. The child, whose name is Deontay and is mentally disabled, is being manhandled by the cops as his mother screams and tries to protect the child, the video revealed.

“I’m about to send this kid to the f***ing hospital,” the officer screamed at one point. “If I see him again I’m going to beat the sh*t out of him!”

Why did the police arrive? Deontay and his 11-year-old sister went into a neighbor’s yard looking for their cat, and the neighbor assumed the children were trying to break into his home on Monday. The police arrived and used no de-escalation techniques.

“He told them get on the ground,” Kimberly Townes, the child’s mother, told WBAL-TV. “I said, ‘No, they ain’t getting on no ground.’ She 11 and he’s 13. They not getting on the ground. So I told them, ‘come on.’ When I said that, he grabbed my son, like close armed him, hit him down, tried to get the handcuffs on him, then he started closed fisting my son.”

Watch the disturbing video below:

The Baltimore police released the following statement:

“This was clearly a very hectic and chaotic scene that the officers were dispatched to. We take these matters very seriously and Commissioner Tuggle has demonstrated his commitment to transparency and accountability. This case is being reviewed by the Office of Professional Responsibility as we speak, and that would include the video clips taken by civilians and posted to social media, as well as the police officers body-worn cameras, that we hope provide a more conclusive version of events from start to finish.”

Attacking a mentally disabled child cannot be the way to protect and serve.

