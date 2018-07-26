Shaquille O’Neal Cooks Up Interactive Facebook Watch Series: ‘Big Chicken Shaq’

LOS ANGELES –– Iconic athlete, actor and television analyst Shaquille O’Neal is fulfilling a lifelong dream of launching his own restaurant, and he’s enlisting the Facebook community for advice along the way.

Shaq has partnered with The Content Group’s Asylum Entertainment to produce Big Chicken Shaq, a new Facebook Watch series premiering this fall. Through real-time engagement on Facebook Watch, fans will be able to help shape Shaq’s new Las Vegas restaurant – Big Chicken – launching later this year.

The eight-episode series will chronicle O’Neal’s journey as he angles to balance his already busy life with the restaurant – determined to maintain his singular humor in the process. Fans will be given numerous opportunities to interact with Shaq and offer opinions that will impact how the new restaurant unfolds. The series will also feature a variety of content in-between episodes, and O’Neal will leverage Facebook Live to surprise fans with cookalongs, taste tests and other activities.

“It’s going to be so much fun designing my own restaurant, and I can’t imagine a better group of people to do it with than with my incredibly loyal Facebook fans,” O’Neal said. “It’s an opportunity for us to collaborate together, and I know the Facebook community will offer terrific feedback.”

Added Content Group CEO Steve Michaels, “We’re proud to help create a forum where a larger-than-life superstar can connect with his fans on a unique, personal level, essentially serving as teammates in his newest enterprise. From sports and consumer products to entertainment and now a signature restaurant, there really is no world Shaq cannot conquer.”

Big Chicken Shaq’s Facebook page will launch in the coming weeks.

Big Chicken Shaq is executive produced by Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Ryann Lauckner, James Macnab and Mark Efman for Asylum and The Content Group. O’Neal is also an executive producer, alongside Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton and Mike Parris.

